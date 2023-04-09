Hi all,
I have a Dynamix RSFDS18-450 surplus to requirements.
I’m reasonably confident that is the right part number… but not 100%
It’s a half-depth cabinet which can be (but doesn’t need to be) wall mounted. It’s the swinging version.
3 points to note.
- It’s not locked, but I don’t have the keys.
- the front glass door is missing one of the hinge bolts, so it doesn’t stay on securely. Unsure if they are source-able as a part, never tried.
- while I have the wall mount part, I don’t have any hardware for mounting it.
Not sure what it is worth on a second hand market, $350 seems fair?
Based in WELLINGTON, near the zoo, pickup only :)