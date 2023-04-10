I have 3x Modded TiVos for sale in good overall condition. One unit dislikes being powered off and needs to stay off for a period of time before being powered on again.



Two of the units have 2gb drives installed and one with a 500gb drive.

There's two remotes (one works, one flashes mostly the LED about the TiVo button and not much else).

There's also a spare main board (minus prom chip from failed mod) and three wireless adapters.



Reason for selling: Moving to an all IP solution instead.

Prefer pickup, but will courier at buyers expense.



I am looking for offers as unsure what the value is.









