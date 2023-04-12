Logitech Harmony Elite programmable remote, in very good condition.

This has been sitting in a drawer unused for quite a while, so someone else may be able to get some use out of it. I know these aren’t made any more, but they’re still supported, and you can get more information on the Harmony website here

Complete kit in the original box. Comes with touch screen remote, hub, charging cradle, 2x NZ power supplies, USB cable, 2x IR mini blasters and setup guide.

I’ve charged it up to give it a basic test, and it seems to be fully working. I’ve done a full factory reset before putting it all back in the box. You can return it for a full refund if there are any problems at all, but it should all be OK!

I see another one of these sold on here a few months ago for $150, but open to sensible offers. I’ll courier it to you via NZ Post Courier, and the cost of that is included in whatever price you offer!

Any takers? PM me with your (generous) offer 😉