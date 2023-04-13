Disrespective:

I have an ebike motor i'm planning on repairing but I can't for the life of me find a torque wrench that can accurately go down to 0.2Nm (equivalent of 1.75 in/lb I believe)

Does anyone in Auckland have one I could borrow, or does anyone know where I could even order one online and get it delivered to NZ? Amazon isn't looking helpful.

I don't want to spend hundreds of dollars and I know that they exist for a reasonable price Garant Torque Screwdriver TQ with T-handle Fixed Automatic 0.2nm Triggering for Brose | eBike Motor Repair

Any helpful hints would be appreciated.