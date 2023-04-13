Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB/Borrow Torque wrench 0.2Nm
Disrespective

1878 posts

Uber Geek


#304200 13-Apr-2023 10:55
Send private message quote this post

I have an ebike motor i'm planning on repairing but I can't for the life of me find a torque wrench that can accurately go down to 0.2Nm (equivalent of 1.75 in/lb I believe)

 

Does anyone in Auckland have one I could borrow, or does anyone know where I could even order one online and get it delivered to NZ? Amazon isn't looking helpful. 

 

I don't want to spend hundreds of dollars and I know that they exist for a reasonable price Garant Torque Screwdriver TQ with T-handle Fixed Automatic 0.2nm Triggering for Brose | eBike Motor Repair

 

Any helpful hints would be appreciated. 

Create new topic
Nate001
573 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063161 13-Apr-2023 11:05
Send private message quote this post

0.2Nm is nothing, barely finger tight. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
Handsomedan
5474 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3063163 13-Apr-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Have you looked at the bike-specific models sold at Repco, Torpedo 7, Evo Cycles etc? 

 

They use relatively low torque settings. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Disrespective

1878 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063164 13-Apr-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Have you looked at the bike-specific models sold at Repco, Torpedo 7, Evo Cycles etc? 

 

They use relatively low torque settings. 

 

Yes, I have a couple already. Lowest torque setting I have available is 2Nm. 



Disrespective

1878 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063165 13-Apr-2023 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Nate001:

 

0.2Nm is nothing, barely finger tight. 

 

I know, i'm just told it's critical to get right. It's for a belt tensioner grub screw and one idea i'd had was to use a micrometer to check the depth before removing it and then just re-seating it to the same depth at the end. 

Handsomedan
5474 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3063168 13-Apr-2023 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Disrespective:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Have you looked at the bike-specific models sold at Repco, Torpedo 7, Evo Cycles etc? 

 

They use relatively low torque settings. 

 

Yes, I have a couple already. Lowest torque setting I have available is 2Nm. 

 

 

Just went and looked at mine - exactly the same. Starts at 2Nm




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xbmcnut
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063181 13-Apr-2023 11:45
Send private message quote this post

I have one. DM sent. Used for testing Rackstuds.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

Bung
5000 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3063183 13-Apr-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

The method described early in this thread, an exact weight on a lever of a certain length, will probably be more accurate than anything that's not very expensive. https://www.emtbforums.com/threads/getto-torque-wrench.8994/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 