Used but all in good condition.. I think I've got about ten or so all up, FIFS.
$5 Pickup Paraparaumu Beach or post at your cost
Also have some plastic 19" blanks for free if anyone wants them.
Used but all in good condition.. I think I've got about ten or so all up, FIFS.
$5 Pickup Paraparaumu Beach or post at your cost
Also have some plastic 19" blanks for free if anyone wants them.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.