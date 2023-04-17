Been meaning to sell this ages ago, but forgot. Been sitting in a corner for couple of years now. Ive been using this (with other parts) for my gaming/work pc for couple of years (ive upgraded to something better quite a while ago, ive salvaged few parts from this system, thus why its not a full system). Ideally like to sell all this together rather than parting it.

This is the bundle:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

MOBO: Asus Prime X399-A

COOLER (AIO): NZXT x52

CASE: INWIN 301







The CPU is really powerful, ive used it for programming, code building, and game dev work back in the day, and it handles a heavy multi core work load amazingly well. It also handles gaming pretty decently as well so long as you pair it with a decent GPU (although, not to the same level as some of the high end gaming CPUs). Some of the cores can be overclocked for much better gaming performance (i tried a bit, but generally ran as stock since i mainly used it for work/code purposes).

Needs a PSU (650w+), GPU, Ram, and an SSD (can potentially sell an SSD as well) to get going.

Honestly have no idea what these are worth. First of all, can someone give me a rough idea of what something like this is worth (it costed an arm and a leg back in the day - but i have no clue what value it would be now days)? Secondly, is there anyone who would be interested in such bundle?

i know that a price is usually required for FS, but hopefully a price check is allowed in this forum? my intention is not to have people make offers and bid, i simply want to find a sensible price (based on any feedback i get), and then set that as the price. i honestly dont even know if anyone would want something like this either. If a price is absolutely required, i can set a completely random price, and adjust according to feedback.