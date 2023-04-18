Upgraded so now surplus. 2 x new genuine 9ah batteries fitted January 2023. Known to 'talk' to a Synology NAs for automated shutdown.
RRP $300. Geekzone price $180. Must collect Beach Haven, Auckland.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.