Hi GZers,

I have the followings up for sale:

6x Nanoleaf A60 E27 $120

1x older gen Philips hue (800lm) colour B27 $30 (would need the hue hub to work i think)

1x Yeelight w30 E27 $10

Pick up from Newmarket or west auckland depends on which day of the week

or ship at buyer's cost

thanks,

Sam