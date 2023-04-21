New pull

HP-SPS-SSD 256GB M2 2280 PCIe NVMe

I have two.

$30 each

Samung 860 and 870 240GB. 870 is new in the box.



$30 each

Kingston and a sandisk 240GB

$20 each

HPE Universal SATA HHHL M.2 Kit - interface adapter - M.2 Card - PCIe

Great to add to HP servers that don't have m.2 and your wasting drive bay space with your SSDs for OS.

Note it does not support NVME

Comes with two 240GB SSDs

$150

Dell PERC H310 8-Port 6Gbps PCI-E SAS/SATA RAID Controller 3P0R3 HV52W

Pre flashed to HBA. I picked up two from ebay a few years back and used one in a freenas HBA build.

$100

I'm in chch but would rather ship as its far easier.