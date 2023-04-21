Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zal

Zal

#304296 21-Apr-2023 16:13
New pull

 

HP-SPS-SSD 256GB M2 2280 PCIe NVMe

 

I have two. 

 

$30 each 

 

 

 

Samung 860 and 870 240GB. 870 is new in the box. 

 

$30 each

 

 

 

Kingston and a sandisk 240GB

 

$20 each 

 

 

 

HPE Universal SATA HHHL M.2 Kit - interface adapter - M.2 Card - PCIe

 

Great to add to HP servers that don't have m.2 and your wasting drive bay space with your SSDs for OS. 

 

Note it does not support NVME 

 

Comes with two 240GB SSDs 

 

$150 

 

 

 

Dell PERC H310 8-Port 6Gbps PCI-E SAS/SATA RAID Controller 3P0R3 HV52W

 

Pre flashed to HBA. I picked up two from ebay a few years back and used one in a freenas HBA build. 

 

$100 

 

 

 

I'm in chch but would rather ship as its far easier. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

pih

pih
  #3066643 21-Apr-2023 17:14
Samsungs please. I'll DM you.

