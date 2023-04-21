Evening GZ,



Up for sale is my 44mm Series 4 Apple Watch Nike+ editition which is no longer required due to upgrading.



It's the Space Grey aluminium version with GPS. Comes in original packaging complete with charger and cable. Battery capacity is at 81%, and the watch is in a tidy condition with some very small scratches on the display and body which I've tried to show as best as possible in photos (they look much better in person!).



It comes with the original Black/Anthracite Nike Sport Strap, which was only worn for a month when I first got the watch, so that's in great shape.



Everything has been cleaned thoroughly and is ready for the new owner.



Asking price: $200 incl courier, or you can pick up from Palmerston North. I'll also be heading to Chch/Timaru next week so they're pickup options too.





Here's a link to more photos (hopefully it's working).



