3440 x 1440 IPS

https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-34wn80c-b-ultrawide-monitor

Beautiful monitor to use. No dead pixels that I can see. Not ideal for fast paced gaming (Civ type games fine) but great for general use especially if you are after extra screen real estate. I believe does usbc power delivery/video input so would be good for a laptop that can drive the resolution of it.

Selling because I have upgraded to a high refresh rate ultrawide.

$600.

Pickup only - East Auckland area.