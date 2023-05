I won this a couple of years back (Lucky me :-) ) , and have used it once as it is just too big for my workbench

I KNOW what it is, and I KNOW how good it is, and I KNOW what they are worth new

This is a serious bit of kit. I am NOT going to let it go for a steal, at that point I will build a new workbench.

So I am looking at $6000 + shipping