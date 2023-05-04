For sale: QNAP TS-453Be NAS

Specs:

Intel® Celeron® J3455 4-core 1.5 GHz processor (burst up to 2.3 GHz)

64-bit x86

Total memory 8 GB (4GB x 2)

4 x 3.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s, 3Gb/s

2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

PCIe slot for optional M.2 / Gigabit PCIe card

USB 3.2 Gen 1 port x 5

HDMI x 2, HDMI 1.4b (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz)

Audio Input/Output

Full specs: https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-453be/specs/hardware

Comes with original box, original power supply, still has protective plastic on front of NAS.

Just under 5 years old, upgraded to 8GB RAM (originally 4GB), no issues.

I've replaced this with a newer TS-464 with 16GB RAM.

Run in home office for network share folders, data backups to onedrive (via Hybrid Backup Sync), VPN, various Apps (including Resilio Sync, MariaDB, Git, Gitea, PHP, phpMyAdmin etc)

Also ran Home Assistant in a VM on Virtualization station.

Drives included: (10TB total)

Seagate Ironwolf 4TB, ST4000VN008, 4.9 years power on time, no SMART errors Seagate Ironwolf 4TB, ST4000VN008, 4.8 years power on time, no SMART errors Seagate SkyHawk Lite 2TB, ST2000VX007, brand new unused - not needed (came out of a Reolink NVR that I just purchased)

$430 + postage