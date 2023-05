As per the title, does anyone have one of these to part with please?

Mac Pro will not recognise LogiTech MX Mini Keys KeyBoard via internal BT.

Mac Pro will recognise a LogiTech Unifying Receiver however, KB does not make friends w/said Unifying Receiver.

So had a thought, (maybe) the KB (might) be friendly towards a LogiTech Bolt Receiver !

Also quite happy to send courier bag etc to make it easy etc

(Before toddling off to PBT, and quite potentially wasting $24)