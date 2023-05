HP Elitebook 840 G3

Body is in good condition. Does have a wee scratch mark on one corner. The LCD has 2 white blotch marks, does not affect the running of the laptop and you hardly notice them.

Has a brand new keyboard

i5-6200U 2.3GHZ 4GB Ram 240GB SSD Windows 10 pro

With power adapter

Goes well

$150

I'm in chch but would rather ship as its easier.