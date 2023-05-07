As part of my move to Unifi, I am selling more security camera gear. This time its a Doorbell 2k and Indoor Cam 2K



Doorbell - comes with Homebase 2 (this model - Buy the Eufy Wire-Free Video Doorbell 2K (Battery) with HomeBase 2, 6500mAh up... ( E8210CW1 ) online - PBTech.co.nz )



Eufy 2K Indoor Camera (this model - Buy the Eufy eufyCam Indoor Pro 2K Wireless Security Camera, Smart AI... ( T8400CW4 ) online - PBTech.co.nz )



Both are around 2 year old, doorbell in excellent working condition and comes with the original box. Indoor cam works, but I cannot get it back onto my network (Probably something on my network), comes with USB cable and power adapter.



The Indoor camera is also HomeKit compatible.

Retail price $523 for both. Geekzone price $300. Picking up in Auckland or free shipping