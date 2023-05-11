Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Unifi cameras
arnies

483 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304525 11-May-2023 19:43
Looking to try out Unifi cameras to replace Wyze.

 

Interested in anything but if there is a G3 or G4 Pro available that would be nice :)

dimsim
750 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075235 11-May-2023 19:51
Sorry to barge in, but id be keen also, if anyone has any G2/G3/G4 - any form factor - I don't need the Pro though.

 
 
 
 

arnies

483 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075236 11-May-2023 19:52
dimsim:

 

Sorry to barge in, but id be keen also, if anyone has any G2/G3/G4 - any form factor - I don't need the Pro though.

 

 

 

 

Wait in line mate ;)

Krullos
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3075242 11-May-2023 20:06
I think I have 2-3 spare G3 Bullets, but they suffer from the known issue for that generation where the infrared filter does not click on very successfully, so night vision doesn't work sometimes, unless you gently tap the camera to help it "unstick" the filter.

Interested?



insane
3161 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3075244 11-May-2023 20:47
Krullos: I think I have 2-3 spare G3 Bullets, but they suffer from the known issue for that generation where the infrared filter does not click on very successfully, so night vision doesn't work sometimes, unless you gently tap the camera to help it "unstick" the filter.

Interested?


That's interesting, I have a G3 bullet and have never had that problem. Perhaps there are different revisions.

If the above two posters don't want them, I could be easily swayed :)

Krullos
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3075250 11-May-2023 21:17
This is what I'm experiencing with mine

