Am wondering if anyone wants a free bluray boxset of Babylon Berlin seasons 1 and 2 (I think). The first 16 episodes anyway.

The catch is its entirely in German - German audio and I think German subs, no dubbed English, no English subs.

Box is a bit battered but the discs are fine.

Also, I'm probably too cheap to pay for postage and I'm in Whakatane, so hopefully someone local.