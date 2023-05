Hi Guys,I bought Xiaomi 13 ultra so wanted to let Oppo find x6 pro go. It has the best camer i have every used so its a reluctant sell but need to happen. Any enthusiastic people let me know. Looking around 1400 for 12/256gb black scrtachless with extra cases and protectors. Pickup is In Auckland North Shore but can ship after payment. Few pics are below. Plenty more available for interested parties :)Happy to answer any questions