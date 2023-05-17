Now that my short but entertaining love affair with VR is over, I am selling on the various accessories!

G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel: 3 months old, bought from Mighty Ape:

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-g923-trueforce-racing-wheel-playstation-and-pc/33669477

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-driving-force-shifter-for-g29-g920-and-g923-pc/23042583

Perfect working order - not used a huge amount.

Also have a "Next Level Racing Stand Mk2" which works brilliantly.

https://speednation.co.nz/products/next-level-racing-wheel-stand-2-0

Looking for:

Steering wheel plus shifter - $450 (total new cost $600+)

Stand - $275 (total new cost $400)

Bundle deal for everything - $650

PICKUP ONLY FROM WEST AUCKLAND! I ain't shipping this stuff :)