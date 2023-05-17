Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Logitech G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel - Playstation/PC plus stand and shifter
#304585 17-May-2023 13:18
Now that my short but entertaining love affair with VR is over, I am selling on the various accessories!

 

 

 

G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel: 3 months old, bought from Mighty Ape:

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-g923-trueforce-racing-wheel-playstation-and-pc/33669477

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-driving-force-shifter-for-g29-g920-and-g923-pc/23042583

 

Perfect working order - not used a huge amount.

 

 

 

Also have a "Next Level Racing Stand Mk2" which works brilliantly.

 

https://speednation.co.nz/products/next-level-racing-wheel-stand-2-0 

 

Looking for:

 

Steering wheel plus shifter - $450 (total new cost $600+)

 

Stand - $275 (total new cost $400)

 

Bundle deal for everything - $650

 

PICKUP ONLY FROM WEST AUCKLAND! I ain't shipping this stuff :)

 

 




  #3077166 17-May-2023 13:43
My son would love that, but if I bought this, my wife would make me sleep..... Somewhere else :) 

 

Lovely bit of kit though!

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3077218 17-May-2023 14:36
networkn:

 

My son would love that, but if I bought this, my wife would make me sleep..... Somewhere else :) 

 

Lovely bit of kit though!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

😄

 

Well you could frame it as a learner/safe driver aid for him....

 

 

 

 




  #3077219 17-May-2023 14:47
Item:

 

😄

 

Well you could frame it as a learner/safe driver aid for him....

 

 

My wife is too smart for that to fly :) I'll just drool from a distance :) 

 

 

