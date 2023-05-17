Sharesies
jskiltz
146
posts
Master Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber
#
304586
17-May-2023 13:55
I have a surface dock 2 for sale very rarely used - looking for $210 ono plus shipping from Wellington.
It’s in good condition was used as a secondary dock to a surface machine that I had.
