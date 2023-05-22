Got them from Amazon and have 3 x 12TB ones left after using the rest of the products I got.

These are still brand new sealed and unused. Will provide copy of the receipt.

I am selling at cost price for me which is $240 each after I paid taxes etc.

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST12000VN0008)

I am in auckland for pick up. Prefer to sell all 3 together, but will consider splitting.