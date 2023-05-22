Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
maxeon

1205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#304630 22-May-2023 15:04
Got them from Amazon and have 3 x 12TB ones left after using the rest of the products I got. 

 

These are still brand new sealed and unused. Will provide copy of the receipt. 

 

 

 

I am selling at cost price for me which is $240 each after I paid taxes etc. 

 

 

 

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD – 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200 RPM 256MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage – Frustration Free Packaging (ST12000VN0008)

 

 

 

I am in auckland for pick up. Prefer to sell all 3 together, but will consider splitting. 

gehenna
7695 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078685 22-May-2023 15:08
I'll take one

 
 
 
 

mentalinc
2595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3078686 22-May-2023 15:10
Grab two pleas




maxeon

1205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078688 22-May-2023 15:18
I got a dm for all three. Will message here if it's still available

