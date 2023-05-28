This is all based in Auckland for pickup only...

3x UCSC-C220-M3S servers with 2x Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 v2 @ 2.60GHz and 192GB RAM (12x16) - $900

3x UCSC-C220-M3S servers with 2x Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2650 v2 @ 2.60GHz and 256GB RAM (16x16) - $1200

1 x Nimble CS1000, 42TB Raw (still under support until September) - $1,800

1 x Nimble CS260G, 32.75 TB Raw - $1,400

1x Cisco 2960X (with 10G uplink) - $500

1x Cisco 2960S - $200

1x 16 3.5", 2x 2.5" Supermicro server of Unknown X9 spec. Has 15 3.5" caddies - $500