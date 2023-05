Selling my old setup as I have upgraded.

i9 9900k $300

Z390 Aorus Master $250

32gb Vengeance RGB Pro 3200MHz $100

Corsair H150i Pro $150

Pulled out of a working rig, have all the original boxes. Willing to do a deal if someone takes it all.

Can post pictures if requested.

Located in Tauranga, can arrange shipping at your cost.