Mint (never used) Profoto wireless commander that syncs Profoto flashes with Olympus Cameras.

Current retail is $550. If anyone wants it then $420 shipped.

Profoto lights can be hired from a number of locations in NZ if you do not have sufficient need to own them. It's what I do but I no longer shoot Olympus so this is surplus. I moved from Olympus shortly after buying this so it never got used.

Connect is a very simple solution that offers great flexibility via a free smartphone app. Gives full control over Profoto flash units.