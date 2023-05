Selling my Conbee as I've finally decided on zigbee2mqtt as my coordinator software of choice. The Conbee works perfectly well with that but isn't a first class citizen like it is with ZHA and Deconz.

Still the best performing coordinator I've used - I have had to pull all sorts of stunts to match the stability I had with the Conbee in my new setup.

In original box with the USB cap.

$50 shipped or $45 pickup in Sandringham, Auckland.