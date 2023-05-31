I have bought some gutted jukebox shells recently that were converted at some stage to be a touchscreen PC driven thing. All the guts are gone (booo) but I would like to get at least one of them up and running with a SFF PC in it, so need to fill the hole in the front with something.

One of them still has a 2000 vintage viewsonic in it that appears to have a flogged out backlight, the others just have holes.

So if someone has one of these lying around from a previous kiosk project or something that would be great before I look at the $300 options on aliexpress.