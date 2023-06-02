Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFree: Mid 2010 Macbook 13" and MSI Wind U100 in Auckland
Dynamic

3479 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#305756 2-Jun-2023 07:58
Clearing out a storage area.  Does anyone want either of these before they go into the pile for our e-waste recyclers?  Pickup would be Grey Lynn in Auckland.  Shipping would be NZPost costs plus $20.

 

White mid-2010 13" 4Gb MacBook running High Sierra on a 250Gb HDD.  GeForce 320M 256Gb graphics.  Reset.  Boots and runs fine.  The superdrive seems to read from a DVD fine.  Display seems flawless at a quick glance.  Lid has some tape marks but other than that seems in great condition.  The bottom has lots of light scuffs.  Fan seems to work fine. Battery untested but likely to be in poor condition given the age.  No extra charge for the dust.

 

MSI Wind U100 with a 120Gb HDD and 2Gb RAM.  Has been erased.  XP CoA in good condition. Cosmetically good condition, apart from being dusty.  Battery untested but likely to be in poor condition given the age.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12597 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083649 2-Jun-2023 09:08
Keen on both but if thats greedy will take whatever is still available :D

 

 




Dynamic

3479 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083673 2-Jun-2023 09:30
lol @xpd someone just beat you to the Mac but the Wind is available.

 

Both gone pending pickup, but anyone else feel free to volunteer yourself as a backup plan.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12597 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3083701 2-Jun-2023 10:27
If the Wind is still free then yup, keen :) 




