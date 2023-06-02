Clearing out a storage area. Does anyone want either of these before they go into the pile for our e-waste recyclers? Pickup would be Grey Lynn in Auckland. Shipping would be NZPost costs plus $20.

White mid-2010 13" 4Gb MacBook running High Sierra on a 250Gb HDD. GeForce 320M 256Gb graphics. Reset. Boots and runs fine. The superdrive seems to read from a DVD fine. Display seems flawless at a quick glance. Lid has some tape marks but other than that seems in great condition. The bottom has lots of light scuffs. Fan seems to work fine. Battery untested but likely to be in poor condition given the age. No extra charge for the dust.

MSI Wind U100 with a 120Gb HDD and 2Gb RAM. Has been erased. XP CoA in good condition. Cosmetically good condition, apart from being dusty. Battery untested but likely to be in poor condition given the age.