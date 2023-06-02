In prep for the Quest 3, keen to sell my current Quest 2.  It's the Oculus version, not the rebranded Meta version.  Works great and is in as-new condition.  I think I still have the original box for shipping too.  I will make sure it's cleaned and disinfected before sale.  

 

It has a few accessories too:

 

-Controller sleeves

 

-Official battery head strap

 

-Official standard head strap

 

-VR Panda Halo head strap with integrated speakers

 

-VR Panda face gasket (also have the original Oculus gasket, and a thinner one for closer fit)

 

-Zip up hard case

 

-A box of paper perspiration shields

 

Looking for $500 for everything.  Pickup in Wellington or can post. 

 

 

 