In prep for the Quest 3, keen to sell my current Quest 2. It's the Oculus version, not the rebranded Meta version. Works great and is in as-new condition. I think I still have the original box for shipping too. I will make sure it's cleaned and disinfected before sale.

It has a few accessories too:

-Controller sleeves

-Official battery head strap

-Official standard head strap

-VR Panda Halo head strap with integrated speakers

-VR Panda face gasket (also have the original Oculus gasket, and a thinner one for closer fit)

-Zip up hard case

-A box of paper perspiration shields

Looking for $500 for everything. Pickup in Wellington or can post.