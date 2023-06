Hi Team,



A mate has gone full Water Cooling Loop, he's wanting to sell his current EK Nucleus AIO.

He's had it for about 4 weeks, imported himself from MWave in Aussie.



The fans are completely unused.



He'll entertain offers of about $250 + Shipping. Or he could drop it off around the North Island as he travels for work.



Link: https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-nucleus-aio-cr360-lux-d-rgb

Video Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ws2t3Rm4sY

Arguably the best 360mm AIO money can buy.