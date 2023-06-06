Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Two Akai VHS VCRs
#305829 6-Jun-2023 22:10
For sale are two Akai VHS video cassette recorders, mid-90s vintage.

 

First up is the VS-F441:

 

Akai VS-F441 VCR package

 

Comes with remote and user manual. The remote works, but has some corrosion on the battery terminals.

 

On the back panel are connections for antenna in and out (analogue only), and composite video with mono audio. The power cord is hard-wired.

 

Akai VS-F441 VCR rear panel

 

Next up is the VS-G465:

 

Akai VS-G465 VCR package

 

Comes with remote and user manual. The remote works well, no corrosion on the battery terminals.

 

On the back panel are connections for antenna in and out (analogue only), and composite video with mono audio. The power cord is connected with a figure-8 socket.

 

Akai VS-G465 VCR rear panel

 

Both units have Akai's Intelligent-HQ feature for auto-adjusting for maximum quality on each VHS tape.

 

Both units tested, and work ok from the composite video outputs, but haven't had much use in the last several years.

 

Asking for $40 for each unit, or sell together for $60 total.

 

I'm in the Kapiti Coast area, and pickup is preferred.

 

Nicholas.

  #3085812 6-Jun-2023 23:22
Flicked you a PM.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

