Clearing out our stockroom and I've found a couple of new-old-stock items that someone may like to adopt.

The first is a brand new Toshiba MQ02ABF050H 500Gb Solid State Hybrid Drive, still sealed in its anti-static bag.

The second is a Mikrotik RBcAP2n / cAP2n wireless access point designed to be ceiling mounted. Box has been opened but I am 99% sure it's never been powered up.

$20 plus shipping cost per item. Pickup from Grey Lynn (Auckland) during business hours or near Westgate after hours.