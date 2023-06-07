Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all,

 

Just done a clean out and refreshed some tech, i have the following for sale:

 

 

 

Macbook Pro 16" M1 Pro 16GB / 512GB SSD Space Grey. This is basically new has been used s few times with no scratches, comes in original box with receipt.  - $3,200 ($3,800 new)

 

Macbook Air M1 8GB / 256GB SSD Silver. This also in in new condition, only used by my wife and never carried around. no scratches and comes in box also. - $1,200 ($1,799 new)

 

iPhone SE 5G 2022 (Product Red) - New in box with 100% battery life - no scratches either. $750

 

 

 

Pickup in Chch or can courier

 

PM for any questions.

 

 

 

 

What’s the storage size of the iPhone?

