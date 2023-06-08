Looking to sell my Zero 10 scooter, which is a well-regarded e-scooter with high power (1000w), excellent for hill climbing, full suspension, decent range, foldable stem etc.

In good condition; some flex from the base of the stem, but I haven't found this to be an issue. Has only done a bit over 800km (see photo).

Has after-market metal-bodied indicators on the handlebars (; just tap the end to turn on/off. One of the switches no longer has a definitive 'click' but otherwise it works fine. See https://cycl.bike/products/winglights360-mag

Comes with the 3-pin charger and a set of spare tyres (99% sure but would need to confirm this).

Note: photos show it with a phone bracket, but I'll be keeping this.

Specs include:

1000W (1600W peak) motor

Front and rear disc brakes for effective stopping power

Full-sized 10-inch pneumatic wheels offer great ride comfort, traction and rolling efficiency for long rides

Built-in headlight and deck light

Collapsible handle grips and foldable stem for transporting

Clear and easy-to-read LCD display

Generous deck space for comfortable riding

Twin rear shock absorbers for smooth riding, rear deck lights are built-in (rear lights flash when under braking)

More details at:

https://zeroelectricscooter.com/products/zero-10 (which is where I puchased the scooter from)

https://freedpev.co.nz/products/zero-10

Pick-up is preferred (from central Palmerston North), or I would be ok delivering to an address in Manawatu/Whanganui or between PN and Wellington for an appropriate charge. I don't believe I have the original box, but could look to package it appropriately and send it at the buyer's expense/risk.

Retail price new over $2k; GZ member price $850; will be placing on TM this Saturday, likely with a higher reserve, if not sold prior.

More photos at https://1drv.ms/f/s!AoLFO27xfS8ghcpyhzyeEOS6xFU21Q