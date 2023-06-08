I am looking for a very budget priced analogue radio scanner.

I only need to listen to one channel in the 75Mhz band. So something like a 10 channel Uniden Bearcat handheld scanner (UBC50XLT, or UBC60XLT or similar) more than meets my needs. A small desktop scanner would also be OK.

I am located in Auckland and simply want to listen to Hamilton traffic on 75Mhz band which is relayed here from Waitakeries.

As I only want a basic scanner, im happy to pay upto $60 cash, so if you have an old one you dont want, turn it into a little cash rather than leave it in the drawer. Send me a PM, or respond here.