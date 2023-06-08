Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWanted: Basic analogue 75Mhz band radio scanner wanted
I am looking for a very budget priced analogue radio scanner.

 

I only need to listen to one channel in the 75Mhz band. So something like a 10 channel Uniden Bearcat handheld scanner (UBC50XLT, or UBC60XLT or similar) more than meets my needs. A small desktop scanner would also be OK.

 

I am located in Auckland and simply want to listen to Hamilton traffic on 75Mhz band which is relayed here from Waitakeries.

 

As I only want a basic scanner, im happy to pay upto $60 cash, so if you have an old one you dont want, turn it into a little cash rather than leave it in the drawer. Send me a PM, or respond here.




 

 

 

An RTL SDR (on trademe) should do the trick




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

