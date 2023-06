My brother in law order two Tesla Model Y and received one with the other being delivered end of this month. He has decided he doesn't want the second one anymore hence wants to check if anyone is interested in buying the one that is being delivered later this month before he cancels the order. Since you get the car end of this month, you also qualify for the higher clean car discount rebate.

PM me if anyone is interested. He will cancel the order end of this week if there is no interest.