If they don't replace the screen, it is an easy process to remove the rest of the delamination - which leaves a more shiny screen but no blemishes, which unless you need to use it outside on a sunny day is not usually a big issue for most of us. I have done this to both of the kid's laptops and they are fine.

The bad news is now all new Macs have transitioned to Apple Silicon from Intel, there's a steep fall in the value of the second hand Intel machines at least in the US and Europe. They were really good models (before the rubbish keyboards came in c.2016) and sold well so plenty on the market too. Officially they are obsoleted and it won't be that long (?18 months) before Apple are likely to drop software support for Intel chips. The MBA can't officially go beyond MacOS 11 (Big Sur), and the MBP stops at 12 (Monterey)

In happier news, Open Core Legacy Patcher will allow the MBP to install Ventura (13), should you wish, and the MBA as well (although with 4Gb RAM that might be push for it). The MBP will probably run Sonoma (14) when it is released in a couple of moths, via OCLP. So for someone who can run OCLP it's a good buy, as the last supported OS will keep stretching out a bit further. Edited to add: Ventura works well on the kid's MBPs from 2013 and 2014, so will be good on yours. But I wouldn't sell a machine running OCLP because occasionally people can have issues e.g. if doing a NVRAM reset. However, any Mac since 2012 can run OCLP to good effect, and it's not an overly complex process.

That might not have answered your question though! I think the MBA would be $150ish. The MBP might still get $450 but more with a new battery (that model was a pain in the backside to replace the battery on - I have done a couple and it takes an hour or so of fiddling to get the old one out as it's glued in).

Just educated guesses though, you might get lucky ;-)

