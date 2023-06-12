Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heya i have a couple of Macbooks that i’m looking to sell.
Any EOI or ideas on pricing for these please?

First is a Macbook Air 11” mid 2013 - needs a battery replacement (61% capacity, 1701 cycles) and a new charger as the existing one is cut (but still works)
Excellent physical condition.
Specs are
Intel Core i5 1.3GHz dual-core processor
4GB DDR3 1600 Mhz Ram
Intel HD Graphics 5000
128GB SSD

Secondly is a Macbook Pro 13” early 2015 - screen is delaminating (common issue on these) and battery capacity 86.2%, 545 cycles
Has a black dbrand skin applied top and bottom so in excellent physical condition.
Specs are
2.7GHZ Dual-Core Intel Core i5
8GB DDR3 1867MHz
256GB SSD
Intel Iris Graphics 6100
Battery cycle count 545

Thanks in advance

Apple were replacing the screens at no cost on those 2015 models, have you checked with them if they will still do that for you?

 

It may have ended but worth a try.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
CYaBro:

Apple were replacing the screens at no cost on those 2015 models, have you checked with them if they will still do that for you?


It may have ended but worth a try.



Thanks for that! Have just live chatted them and booked in an inspection. From there they’ll let me know if it’d be replaced free of charge or not!

If they don't replace the screen, it is an easy process to remove the rest of the delamination - which leaves a more shiny screen but no blemishes, which unless you need to use it outside on a sunny day is not usually a big issue for most of us. I have done this to both of the kid's laptops and they are fine. 

 

The bad news is now all new Macs have transitioned to Apple Silicon from Intel, there's a steep fall in the value of the second hand Intel machines at least in the US and Europe. They were really good models (before the rubbish keyboards came in c.2016) and sold well so plenty on the market too. Officially they are obsoleted and it won't be that long (?18 months) before Apple are likely to drop software support for Intel chips. The MBA can't officially go beyond MacOS 11 (Big Sur), and the MBP stops at 12 (Monterey) 

 

In happier news, Open Core Legacy Patcher will allow the MBP to install Ventura (13), should you wish, and the MBA as well (although with 4Gb RAM that might be push for it). The MBP will probably run Sonoma (14) when it is released in a couple of moths, via OCLP. So for someone who can run OCLP it's a good buy, as the last supported OS will keep stretching out a bit further. Edited to add: Ventura works well on the kid's MBPs from 2013 and 2014, so will be good on yours. But I wouldn't sell a machine running OCLP because occasionally people can have issues e.g. if doing a NVRAM reset. However, any Mac since 2012 can run OCLP to good effect, and it's not an overly complex process.

 

That might not have answered your question though! I think the MBA would be $150ish. The MBP might still get $450 but more with a new battery (that model was a pain in the backside to replace the battery on - I have done a couple and it takes an hour or so of fiddling to get the old one out as it's glued in). 

 

Just educated guesses though, you might get lucky ;-) 

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

