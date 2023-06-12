Heya i have a couple of Macbooks that i’m looking to sell.
Any EOI or ideas on pricing for these please?
First is a Macbook Air 11” mid 2013 - needs a battery replacement (61% capacity, 1701 cycles) and a new charger as the existing one is cut (but still works)
Excellent physical condition.
Specs are
Intel Core i5 1.3GHz dual-core processor
4GB DDR3 1600 Mhz Ram
Intel HD Graphics 5000
128GB SSD
Secondly is a Macbook Pro 13” early 2015 - screen is delaminating (common issue on these) and battery capacity 86.2%, 545 cycles
Has a black dbrand skin applied top and bottom so in excellent physical condition.
Specs are
2.7GHZ Dual-Core Intel Core i5
8GB DDR3 1867MHz
256GB SSD
Intel Iris Graphics 6100
Battery cycle count 545
Thanks in advance