1x Silverstone LD03 Mini-ITX Case in good used condition.

1x Silverstone SST-SP-LD03 vented side panel which turns this into a LD03-AF (airflow version).

Both in original boxes.

The original LD03 received good reviews except for GPU cooling. In response Silverstone released a revised case the LD03-AF with more airflow for the GPU to fix this issue, and they also released an optional panel for existing LD03 owners to upgrade their existing cases.

So this case is actually an LD03 that comes with BOTH the original solid glass side panel, and the LD03-AF upgraded panel for GPU airflow. You can choose which is best for your use case.

Pick up Newmarket.

Not sure what is worth but $50 seems fair.