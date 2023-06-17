ShinyChrome

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi folks,

 

Looking to see what spare pieces floating around in your offices/cupboards of bits and pieces that you CBF dealing with trademe...

 

I'm looking to see what I can cobble together from this era to make a retro battlestation. Not fussed about being period authentic, but mainly compatibility with Windows XP, so from my research, looking at anything spanning the early days of the Core arch up to Haswell for intel (stupidly sold my 4790k years back..) and spanning the Phenom era (AM2/AM3) for AMD, and up to GTX 700 / HD7000 for the GPU, seems to be workable but really will be looking across a broad range.

 

Starting from scratch so looking for the full shebang of CPU/RAM/mobo/case/psu/GPU etc, but in no particular hurry. I am based in the Manawatu.

 

Thanks!

I’ve got something close to a 4790k with a r9 280x, in a black HTPC case with a DVD-Rom I’m needing to offload in the next week.

Based in Auckland, can run it up later tonight and grab exact specs.

 
 
 
 

Hatch: I’ve got something close to a 4790k with a r9 280x, in a black HTPC case with a DVD-Rom I’m needing to offload in the next week.

Based in Auckland, can run it up later tonight and grab exact specs.

 

Interesting, thanks!

 

I am realising now I should have stated that I am based in the Manawatu, so it might be a bit of a faff with shipping depending what you are after for it.

 

I might be out of luck with the r9 280x though, since I don't see any OEM drivers for Win XP. Should have also stated that, doh!

"so looking at anything spanning the early days of the Core arch and spanning the Phenom era (AM2/AM3) for AMD, and up to GTX 700 / HD7000 for the GPU"

 

 

 

I've got all the above shelved away, will have a dig through it. 

 

 

 

Is this actually a Retro build?  Phenom 1 single core & Intel Core will struggle to run any modern threaded applications.

 

Phenom II or Intel C2 should be OK tho.



K8Toledo:

"so looking at anything spanning the early days of the Core arch and spanning the Phenom era (AM2/AM3) for AMD, and up to GTX 700 / HD7000 for the GPU"


 


I've got all the above shelved away, will have a dig through it. 


 


Is this actually a Retro build?  Phenom 1 single core & Intel Core will struggle to run any modern threaded applications.


Phenom II or Intel C2 should be OK tho.



Thanks!

Yes, I already have a Ryzen 7000 based main gaming rig, as well as various laptops and mini clients from the last 5 years.

This will be purely to be load up my old CD games/whatever I can make work from GoG. I only got into building PCs in the Windows 8 era, so my meter stick is what would my teenage self being gaming/tinkering with in the Windows XP era (with a little bit of leeway for easier to find hardware).

