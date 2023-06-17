ShinyChrome

Hi folks,

Looking to see what spare pieces floating around in your offices/cupboards of bits and pieces that you CBF dealing with trademe...

I'm looking to see what I can cobble together from this era to make a retro battlestation. Not fussed about being period authentic, but mainly compatibility with Windows XP, so from my research, looking at anything spanning the early days of the Core arch up to Haswell for intel (stupidly sold my 4790k years back..) and spanning the Phenom era (AM2/AM3) for AMD, and up to GTX 700 / HD7000 for the GPU, seems to be workable but really will be looking across a broad range.

Starting from scratch so looking for the full shebang of CPU/RAM/mobo/case/psu/GPU etc, but in no particular hurry. I am based in the Manawatu.

Thanks!