Hi folks,

Selling off a build that I put together out of new + barely used bits I acquired during my last PC hunt when I was dithering between an AM4 vs. AM5 build.

Freshly built with only quality parts used, as well as includes the revised OEM PCIe 4.0 x 16 riser card. Receipts for all new parts will be supplied to the buyer for warranty purposes, as well as build photos. CPU, RAM, SSD, and PSU are all new, and mobo was purchased "new" as a refurbished item.

A few photos here

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 3.4 GHz 8-Core Processor

CPU Cooler: Thermalright AXP120-X67 59 CFM CPU Cooler

Motherboard: Asus ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING Mini ITX AM4 Motherboard

Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL16 Memory

Storage: Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 X4 NVME Solid State Drive

Video Card: PowerColor Red Devil OC Radeon RX 6900 XT 16 GB Video Card

Case: Fractal Design Ridge Mini ITX Tower Case

Power Supply: Cooler Master V850 SFX GOLD 850 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular SFX Power Supply

Case fans: 2 x Noctua A12x15 Chromax

Windows 10 preinstalled, latest drivers installed, utilities such as ZenTiming, CPU-Z, GPU-Z etc preloaded; and 3dMark testing results available. Load up your Steam account and you are GTG!

All part boxes and spare parts included. Shipping available at buyers expense and risk. Pickup is in Palmerston North and happy to demo to interested buyers.

Looking for $2200. Also listed for a higher price on TradeMe, but will be available to GZers at this price as long as the reserve is not met.