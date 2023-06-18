Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Electric Standing Desk
#305986 18-Jun-2023 17:15
Quality European electric standing desk - cost around $2k new from Cite in Auckland. Hardly used and in great condition. 

 

1800mm long by 800mm deep. Has a cable tray along the rear. 

 

Weighs around 40kg so must be picked up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland. 

 

Looking for around $650 ono 

 

https://www.actiu.com/en

 

Family: General Desking
Serie: Mobility Step
Model: Desk with electronic elevation three stages - Straight desks
Weight: 41 Kg
DESCRIPTION
Melamine table top available with straight edge.
Metal legs made of 70x70 mm steel tube and e=1.5mm.
In white finish.
Individual. Injection-moulded aluminium sled base.
Dimensions 720x78 mm.
Height adjustment 64 - 129cm in compliance with EN 527-1: 2011
Incorporates anti-collision with objects safety system.
Black injected PP levellers.
Structure: White
Finish Top: White
TableroDesplazable: B
type button: Digital
Voltage: 220 volt switch / EU
Reference: MP815P000B6T

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3091669 18-Jun-2023 17:35
I'm super interested - will have to organize a trailer but I could probably sort out the pick-up next week if I can get that sussed. I'll let you know.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

