Quality European electric standing desk - cost around $2k new from Cite in Auckland. Hardly used and in great condition.

1800mm long by 800mm deep. Has a cable tray along the rear.

Weighs around 40kg so must be picked up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland.

Looking for around $650 ono

https://www.actiu.com/en

Family: General Desking

Serie: Mobility Step

Model: Desk with electronic elevation three stages - Straight desks

Weight: 41 Kg

DESCRIPTION

Melamine table top available with straight edge.

Metal legs made of 70x70 mm steel tube and e=1.5mm.

In white finish.

Individual. Injection-moulded aluminium sled base.

Dimensions 720x78 mm.

Height adjustment 64 - 129cm in compliance with EN 527-1: 2011

Incorporates anti-collision with objects safety system.

Black injected PP levellers.

Structure: White

Finish Top: White

TableroDesplazable: B

type button: Digital

Voltage: 220 volt switch / EU

Reference: MP815P000B6T