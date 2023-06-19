Kia ora GZ, just looking for EOI / price check on this machine which I have built over the last year or so. I am interested in selling this one as I'm keen on getting a Rog Ally.

It has all NZ-new parts and is in very tidy condition. Runs AAA games at 4K ultra.

Based on similar builds on TradeMe, I am thinking approx $1400.

Based in Auckland.

Photos here

SPECS

GPU Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6

CPU Intel Core i5-10400F CPU @ 2.90GHz

MOBO MSI H510M-A-PRO LGA1200 mATX

RAM 16gb (2 x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8gb ddr4 3200mhz)

PSU Corsair CV750 750 Watt 80 Plus Bronze

HDD 1TB Crucial P3 NVMe M.2 SSD 500gb Barracuda 2.5” SSD

COOLING DEEPCOOL AK400 ZERO DARK CPU Cooler Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 ARGB 3x 120mm Fans

CASE DEEPCOOL Macube 110 Black MATX Mid Tower

