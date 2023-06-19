Kia ora GZ, just looking for EOI / price check on this machine which I have built over the last year or so. I am interested in selling this one as I'm keen on getting a Rog Ally.

 

It has all NZ-new parts and is in very tidy condition. Runs AAA games at 4K ultra. 

 

Based on similar builds on TradeMe, I am thinking approx $1400.

 

Based in Auckland.

 

Photos here

 

SPECS

 

  • GPU

     

    • Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6
  • CPU

     

    • Intel Core i5-10400F CPU @ 2.90GHz
  • MOBO

     

    • MSI H510M-A-PRO LGA1200 mATX
  • RAM

     

    • 16gb (2 x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8gb ddr4 3200mhz)
  • PSU 

     

    • Corsair CV750 750 Watt 80 Plus Bronze
  • HDD

     

    • 1TB Crucial P3 NVMe M.2 SSD 
    • 500gb Barracuda 2.5” SSD
  • COOLING

     

    • DEEPCOOL AK400 ZERO DARK CPU Cooler
    • Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 ARGB 3x 120mm Fans
  • CASE

     

    • DEEPCOOL Macube 110 Black MATX Mid Tower


BENCHMARKS

UserBenchmarks
Game 113%, Desk 93%, Work 102%
CPU: 87%
GPU: 127.9%
SSD: 1TB - 200.2%
SSD: 480GB - 91.9%
RAM: 82.2%

Cinebench R23
Single core: 7151 pts
Multi core: 1111 pts

Hogwarts Legacy 
4K / Ultra - 66fps average

Far Cry 6
4K/ Ultra - 89fps average

Rocket League
4K / High - over 350fps