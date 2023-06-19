Kia ora GZ, just looking for EOI / price check on this machine which I have built over the last year or so. I am interested in selling this one as I'm keen on getting a Rog Ally.
It has all NZ-new parts and is in very tidy condition. Runs AAA games at 4K ultra.
Based on similar builds on TradeMe, I am thinking approx $1400.
Based in Auckland.
SPECS
- GPU
- Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6
- CPU
- Intel Core i5-10400F CPU @ 2.90GHz
- MOBO
- MSI H510M-A-PRO LGA1200 mATX
- RAM
- 16gb (2 x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8gb ddr4 3200mhz)
- PSU
- Corsair CV750 750 Watt 80 Plus Bronze
- HDD
- 1TB Crucial P3 NVMe M.2 SSD
- 500gb Barracuda 2.5” SSD
- COOLING
- DEEPCOOL AK400 ZERO DARK CPU Cooler
- Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 ARGB 3x 120mm Fans
- CASE
- DEEPCOOL Macube 110 Black MATX Mid Tower
BENCHMARKS
UserBenchmarks
Game 113%, Desk 93%, Work 102%
CPU: 87%
GPU: 127.9%
SSD: 1TB - 200.2%
SSD: 480GB - 91.9%
RAM: 82.2%
Cinebench R23
Single core: 7151 pts
Multi core: 1111 pts
Hogwarts Legacy
4K / Ultra - 66fps average
Far Cry 6
4K/ Ultra - 89fps average
Rocket League
4K / High - over 350fps