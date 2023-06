Hello team

I recently bought a diode laser and having a great time learning, but I live in a 2 story house with garage below which is where I use the laser. I am wanting a dirt cheap or free laptop to use in the garage. It only needs to run Lightburn and just Youtube/Google as I learn how to use this laser, so it doesn't need a lot of power or memory but it will need a USB port. I don't want to spend too much, maybe $200 max plus shipping. I am in Hamilton.