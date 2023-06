PS5 Disc Edition with 2x White Dualsense controllers and 1x Pink + Charging station

Purchased 21 March from Mighty Ape probably put 5 hours on it essentially brand new

Plastic stand is missing as I found it absolutely useless as PlayStation stands perfect without.

All Packaged in original box and can pack and courier $10 SI $15 NI Invercargill located for pickup

Also have PSVR 2 going up soon. Might be able to do a deal on both.

$800