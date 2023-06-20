Brought a month ago and used for an hour max. Just don't have the time to use it. Graphics and wearability are amazing compared to previous VR headsets. Eye tracking and passthrough makes the ease of use and distractions much easier to deal with.
$925 $10 Courier SI $15 NI
Have a PS5 also for sale.
- Cutting-edge performance
- 4K HDR visuals
- 110 degree field of view
- Advanced graphical rendering
- Single cable setup
- New generation of genre-defining VR games
- PlayStation VR2 Sense technology:
- Eye tracking
- Headset feedback
- 3D Audio
- Highly intuitive controls- Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers and Finger Touch Detection