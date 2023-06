Hi all, going away for a few weeks and am trying out working while away.

Looking for something to run ArchiCad and D5 rendering software with dedicated a gfx card, (85% archicad)

https://graphisoft.com/resources-and-support/system-requirements

https://www.d5render.com/specs

Mid-to high end range would be ideal.

Anyone looking to get rid of their laptops or wanting to upgrade?

budget approx 1.5k? slightly flexible but have a new born so being cautious..

thanks!

in AKL