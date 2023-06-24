I purchased this off Geekzone back in March to try VR but I haven't been able to get into it so up for sale it goes.

It will include the headset, PS5 adapter, camera, Move controllers (+ USB cables), and all other necessary and then some cables.

The games included are Tetris Effect, Until Dawn Rush of Blood (a horror type VR game) along with Concrete Genie - these are PS4 titles but will include these also.

The PSVR will work fine with PS5 consoles with the included camera adapter cable.

The PSVR itself is in great condition - has not had heavy use at all.

Looking for $200 ONO, pickup Auckland Central