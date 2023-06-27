Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: UniFi Gear
Evening

8 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#306086 27-Jun-2023 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Hiya, 

 

I have the below used UniFi equipment available, all recently decommissioned from a site that was shut down. Good working order, some weathering on the outdoor gear. Would prefer to sell as a job lot to get it out of the way and is priced accordingly. Pickup or drop off in Auckland ideally but can freight at cost. Great collection of gear if your setting up a site, has everything you'll need to cover ~1000sqm with WiFi.

 

1x USG Pro

 

3x US-24-250W

 

6x AP-AC-Pro

 

3x UAP-Outdoor+

 

9x UAP-AC-M-Pro

 

$2750ono

 

Happy to supply pictures etc if interested. Most have been gone through and checked/factory reset. There are a few PoE injectors and some SFP modules that will come along for the ride. Happy to throw in a Cloud Key if you need one.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
Slasher
130 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3095365 27-Jun-2023 11:39
Send private message quote this post

let me know if you decide to sell individually please. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
SumnerBoy
1918 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095366 27-Jun-2023 11:39
Send private message quote this post

Yep, I'd be interested in a few APs if you decide to sell separately.

michaelmurfy
cat
11752 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095370 27-Jun-2023 11:43
Send private message quote this post

UniFi not Unify ;) - just corrected this for you!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



dimsim
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095371 27-Jun-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

I'm interested in some also if you decide to split.

CYaBro
3974 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3095373 27-Jun-2023 11:49
Send private message quote this post

Also interested if you’re happy to sell separately.

richms
26184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3095375 27-Jun-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

We the UAP-AC-M-Pro operated outdoors at all? Would be keen on a couple if not.




Richard rich.ms

kiwijunglist
2954 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3095395 27-Jun-2023 12:39
Send private message quote this post

If splitting, interested in

1x cloud key and 1x AC AP Pro

Thanks
Mike




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Today's Top Picks for Our Readers:
Recommended by Recommended by NetLine






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 