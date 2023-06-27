Hiya,

I have the below used UniFi equipment available, all recently decommissioned from a site that was shut down. Good working order, some weathering on the outdoor gear. Would prefer to sell as a job lot to get it out of the way and is priced accordingly. Pickup or drop off in Auckland ideally but can freight at cost. Great collection of gear if your setting up a site, has everything you'll need to cover ~1000sqm with WiFi.

1x USG Pro

3x US-24-250W

6x AP-AC-Pro

3x UAP-Outdoor+

9x UAP-AC-M-Pro

$2750ono

Happy to supply pictures etc if interested. Most have been gone through and checked/factory reset. There are a few PoE injectors and some SFP modules that will come along for the ride. Happy to throw in a Cloud Key if you need one.

Cheers