FS: Phones (Apple, Samsung), Watch, accessories and other items
timbosan

1995 posts

Uber Geek


#306159 2-Jul-2023 10:56
Having a clear out of old-ish tech gear.

 

All prices are ono.  Pickup in Auckland, or I can ship.  Happy to combine postage. 

 

iPhone 13, 128GB in black. $700.  Excellent condition.  Comes with original box and charging cable

 

Note 9 128GB / 6GB with S-Pen. $350. Excellent condition. Comes with Micro-USB charging cable

 

Galaxy Watch 5.  $250. Only 4 months old, and only used for 2 (before moving back to Apple).  Comes with original box and charger (charger never used)

 

iPad Air (original) 64GB, Wifi + 3G. $90.  Brought from Geekzone a while back.  Only selling as my move from Reolink to Unifi means I need a newer iPad for the Unifi software.

 

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio, EP-P6300.  $50. Can charge 2 phones + a watch.  Comes with cable by NO power adapter, and no box.  Needs PD (Power Delivery) 9V adapter (I just used a spare laptop USB-C charger)

 

2 x 64GB Kingston micro-SD cards. $10 for both. Brought new from PB Tech and never opened.

 

Kogan Blind motor / opener.  $20 For use with corded blinds.  Comes with AC Adapter and I only have a single 'gear' (sorry no box)

 

Pickup in Auckland, or I can ship

spudster
41 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3098650 2-Jul-2023 12:56
Hi. What is the battery life on the iPhone?

