Having a clear out of old-ish tech gear.

All prices are ono. Pickup in Auckland, or I can ship. Happy to combine postage.

iPhone 13, 128GB in black. $700. Excellent condition. Comes with original box and charging cable

Note 9 128GB / 6GB with S-Pen. $350. Excellent condition. Comes with Micro-USB charging cable

Galaxy Watch 5. $250. Only 4 months old, and only used for 2 (before moving back to Apple). Comes with original box and charger (charger never used)

iPad Air (original) 64GB, Wifi + 3G. $90. Brought from Geekzone a while back. Only selling as my move from Reolink to Unifi means I need a newer iPad for the Unifi software.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio, EP-P6300. $50. Can charge 2 phones + a watch. Comes with cable by NO power adapter, and no box. Needs PD (Power Delivery) 9V adapter (I just used a spare laptop USB-C charger)

2 x 64GB Kingston micro-SD cards. $10 for both. Brought new from PB Tech and never opened.

Kogan Blind motor / opener. $20 For use with corded blinds. Comes with AC Adapter and I only have a single 'gear' (sorry no box)

