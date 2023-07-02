Model 1901, Platinum 10.5" MICROSOFT Surface Go 2 with Touchscreen, purchased ex-demo 2/09/22 Pbtech
Well looked after one user me! little use. There are 3 almost unnoticeable slight marks on the back.
Running Windows 11
Powered by Intel Pentium Gold 8GB 128GB
The battery cycle count is just 12
Comes with the original charger and box
PLUS Microsoft Surface Go 3/2/1 Type Cover Keyboard - Black With original box. Excellent Condition
PLUS Microsoft Surface Dock 2 - 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x RJ-45, 1x Audio Port. Very good condition.
GZ price $650 Include Delivery