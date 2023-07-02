Model 1901, Platinum 10.5" MICROSOFT Surface Go 2 with Touchscreen, purchased ex-demo 2/09/22 Pbtech

 

Well looked after one user me! little use. There are 3 almost unnoticeable slight marks on the back.

 

Running Windows 11 

 

Powered by Intel Pentium Gold 8GB 128GB

 

The battery cycle count is just 12 

 

Comes with the original charger and box

 

PLUS Microsoft Surface Go 3/2/1 Type Cover Keyboard - Black With original box. Excellent Condition
PLUS Microsoft Surface Dock 2 - 4x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x RJ-45, 1x Audio Port. Very good condition.

 

 

 

GZ price $650 Include Delivery

 

 

 

 

 